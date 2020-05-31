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Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Blasts Coronavirus Restrictions
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31 views • May 31, 2020
Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw weighs in on the salon owner jailed for opening her shop. When discussing government, 'They're drunk on power'.
We need more elected officials like him.
We need more elected officials like him.
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