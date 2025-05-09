Judicial Tyranny - Tariff are Taxes - De-funding The Media

A confrontation with the rogue Judiciary





Revolutions rarely spring into action without notice. The American Revolution was many years in the making. The Boston Massacre occurred in 1773, not 1776. Many of the longstanding oppressive measures that drove the colonists to revolt in 1776 are catalogued in the Declaration of Independence.





Nullification? Ignore Judge’s Immigration “Order,” Florida AG Tells State Law Enforcement





With “each decision … unabashedly based not on law,” the Court moves “one step closer to being reminded of [its] impotence,” warned late Justice Antonin Scalia in his Obergefell v. Hodges dissent (2015). Now, a decade later, the judiciary has just gotten a major reminder.





Trump tariffs live updates: Trump unveils 'breakthrough' US-UK trade deal, first since 'Liberation Day'





President Trump on Thursday announced a trade deal with the UK, the first for his administration since imposing — then pausing — sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs against all trading partners in early April.





China agrees to trade talks with the U.S. and rolls out more stimulus as tariffs hit economy





China announced a barrage of measures meant to counter the blow to its economy from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, as the two sides prepared for talks later this week.





Trump's April tariff revenue topped $17 billion. That dwarfs any haul from his first term.





President Trump's tariffs became very real for importers last month as the government collected more than $17.4 billion in "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" during April.





That was nearly double March's haul of $9.6 billion, dwarfing the smaller spikes in revenue seen during Trump's first term.





Poilievre to run for Alberta seat after MP Damien Kurek agrees to step down





"Although it will be hard to temporarily step away from this role, in this region I love and have always called home, the mandate given to me is one that clearly states that change is needed," he said in a statement on Friday.





President Trump Finally Ends the Madness of NPR, PBS





Here are some examples of the trash that has passed for “news” at NPR and PBS:





NPR ran a story titled “Cannibalism: It’s ‘Perfectly Natural,’” in which an author described eating another human’s placenta: “It was really the prep that made it taste good. Granted, the [husband] was a chef and so he knew how to prepare it osso bucco style and used a really nice wine I had brought. It smelled great. It didn’t taste bad.”





