Plasmalogens and Longevity - Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Discusses Age-Related Diseases and how Age Affects Health

How can plasmalogens lead researchers to discoveries in age-related disease? By giving clues of how various bodily functions work, they may be the missing piece of the puzzle.



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How plasmalogens facilitate biogenesis

Why low-level plasmalogens are problematic in the body

How maximum lifespan can be extended



CEO and founder of Prodrome Sciences, discuss his work with plasmalogens and how their function in the body facilitates necessary tasks throughout.



As we age, our body begins to struggle to carry out processes that did not pose a challenge earlier in life. One of the keys to these functions is the presence of plasmalogens throughout the body to help facilitate proper pathways that are working as they should.



Age-related diseases may have been found to be caused, at least in part, by the absence or deficiency in plasmalogens. Rather than treating diseases and increasing average lifespan, Prodrome Sciences focuses on the conditions in the body that lead to disease susceptibility.



To learn more, visit prodromesciences.com.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C