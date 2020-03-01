© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/3/20. #PanicInDC: Ukraine DS Raids, Iran/S_leimani DS Neutralized #5thElement
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • January 04, 2020
You Are Free TV
82.3K subscribers
1/3: The hit on S_leimaini happened within days of Ukraine raids on Por_shenko offices and residences while simultaneous raids happened at Ukraine Port Authority HG and residences of PA officials...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.unian.info/society/108128...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.rt.com/news/477367-quds-a...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.dhakatribune.com/world/20...
https://www.withinnigeria.com/2020/01...
Please make single donations through. PayPal: [email protected] and hit the friends button thanks so much
You Are Free!!
82.3K subscribers
1/3: The hit on S_leimaini happened within days of Ukraine raids on Por_shenko offices and residences while simultaneous raids happened at Ukraine Port Authority HG and residences of PA officials...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.unian.info/society/108128...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.rt.com/news/477367-quds-a...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.dhakatribune.com/world/20...
https://www.withinnigeria.com/2020/01...
Please make single donations through. PayPal: [email protected] and hit the friends button thanks so much
You Are Free!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.