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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1618 - Anthony Whiddon - Report on the 1-year anniversary
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20 views • June 28, 2021
Burns, a felon with a criminal history spanning more than 30 years, was upset that he had been fired from his job as a dishwasher for the “Virginia's on King” restaurant. He entered the restaurant at lunchtime with a revolver. He then announced “there’s a new boss in town.”, before opening fire, killing Anthony. He was shot after a hostage standoff and died in the hospital 12-14-2017.
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