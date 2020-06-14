© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID and Brexit - Driven by Demons?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • June 14, 2020
Could Satan or any of his demons be impacting the economy of the world and Europe through having both the coronavirus outbreak and the British Exit (Brexit) from the European Union? Did governments tend to react in a way causing 'self-inflicted' damage to the economy? What about actions from the European Central Bank? Has demonic involvement been asked by the German press? Does the Bible teach that Satan is the god of this age and that the world is under his sway? Will involvement from Satan and his demons lead to the rise of the Beast, False Prophet (Antichrist), and the gathering at Armageddon according to scriptures in the Book of Revelation? What event did the late Worldwide Church of God Pastor General Herbert W. Armstrong feel would trigger the prophesied unification of Europe under the Beast? What about 'miracles,' signs, and lying wonders? What did Jesus say that Christians should do? What about prayer and the kingdom of God? Will you fall for Satan's lies and deception? Dr. Thiel discusses each of these matters and more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.