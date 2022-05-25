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Russia Intensifies Assault On Donbas As War In Ukraine Enters Third Month
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71 views • May 25, 2022
NBC News.
Today marks three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and with the conflict showing no signs of easing, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of “organizing a massacre” in the Donbas region. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports from Lubny, Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lssuK9BYuDE
Today marks three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and with the conflict showing no signs of easing, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of “organizing a massacre” in the Donbas region. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports from Lubny, Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lssuK9BYuDE
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