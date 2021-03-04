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HOME STRETCH Trust The Plan - We Have to Make it Happen - "Q", Q-anon FB Group, Chemtrails, Vaccines, Fukushima - Service To Others - The Steven D Kelley Show, TruthCatRadio.com
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179 views • March 04, 2021
TCR#769 STEVEN D KELLEY #126 NOV-29-2018
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He was the creator and admin to one of the first Facebook Q-anon groups. It had the great name, Q-anon. This is of course gone now because of censorship. Please visit where Steven D Kelley can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST.
Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight.
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He was the creator and admin to one of the first Facebook Q-anon groups. It had the great name, Q-anon. This is of course gone now because of censorship. Please visit where Steven D Kelley can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST.
Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight.
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