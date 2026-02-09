MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justice in Canada | John Carpay

👉 Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

In this important and timely conversation, we are joined by John Carpay, founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, to explore what is happening right now in Canada’s courts—and why it matters deeply to people of faith.





Together, we unpack the biblical mandate for justice, current legal cases affecting freedom of conscience and expression, and the growing concerns around medical assistance in dying, religious liberty, and hate speech legislation. John even shares a bit about his personal faith journey!





In this episode, you’ll hear about:





▶️ The biblical call to justice and why Christians are called to engage in the public square

▶️ Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and the fight for conscience rights and suicide-free care spaces

▶️ Concerns about free speech and religious freedom in Canada

▶️ Teachers, pastors, and professionals are under pressure to express deeply held beliefs

▶️ Encouragement and practical action steps Canadians can take right now

This conversation is sober, thoughtful, and hopeful—reminding us that justice still matters, truth is still worth defending, and faithful engagement can make a real difference.





