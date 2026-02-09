BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justice in Canada | John Carpay
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
8 views • 1 day ago

👉 Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

 or by calling 1-866-844-0844 | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


In this important and timely conversation, we are joined by John Carpay, founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, to explore what is happening right now in Canada’s courts—and why it matters deeply to people of faith.


Together, we unpack the biblical mandate for justice, current legal cases affecting freedom of conscience and expression, and the growing concerns around medical assistance in dying, religious liberty, and hate speech legislation. John even shares a bit about his personal faith journey!


In this episode, you’ll hear about:


▶️ The biblical call to justice and why Christians are called to engage in the public square

   • MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justic...


▶️ Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and the fight for conscience rights and suicide-free care spaces

   • MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justic...


▶️ Concerns about free speech and religious freedom in Canada

   • MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justic...


▶️ Teachers, pastors, and professionals are under pressure to express deeply held beliefs

   • MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justic...


▶️ Encouragement and practical action steps Canadians can take right now

   • MAiD, Freedom of Faith, The Bible & Justic...


This conversation is sober, thoughtful, and hopeful—reminding us that justice still matters, truth is still worth defending, and faithful engagement can make a real difference.


#Canada #FaithAndFreedom #ReligiousFreedom #FreeSpeech #BillC9 #MAiD #ProLife #Justice #ChristianLeadership #FayteneTV #JohnCarpay


Defending Justice in Canada | MAiD & Freedom of Faith - What is happening to freedom of conscience and faith in Canada right now? In this thoughtful conversation, John Carpay explains key court cases, Bill C-9, and why justice still matters for people of faith. Thanks for watching! To help us make more shows, visit https://www.faytene.tv/donate


#Canada #FaithAndFreedom #Justice #ReligiousFreedom #MAiD

Keywords
canadajusticemaidreligiousfreedomfaithandfreedom
