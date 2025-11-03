BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mass protests have erupted once again in Belgrade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Mass protests have erupted once again in Belgrade. Thousands took to the streets in support of Dijana Hrka, the mother of a man killed in the collapse of the Novi Sad railway station. On Sunday afternoon, she began a hunger strike in front of the Serbian parliament, demanding accountability for the tragedy and calling for early elections.

The anti-government rally quickly turned violent after clashes with supporters of Aleksandar Vucic, who are camped out in front of the parliament in a tent settlement.

According to the Interior Ministry, protesters set one of the tents on fire and injured a police officer.

Adding, posted late yesterday afternoon:

The USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and its strike group — including the destroyers Gridley (DDG-101), Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123), the cruiser Princeton (CG-59), and likely the destroyer Fitzgerald (DDG-62) — are now operating in the western Philippine Sea, roughly 100 miles south of the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The 11th Carrier Strike Group’s deployment comes just days after reports that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command ordered a “show of force” in response to what Washington calls Chinese “aggression” in the South China Sea. This may involve the launch of several HIMARS rockets by U.S. Marines toward the Scarborough area.

