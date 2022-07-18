The Increasing CCP Virus Cases Lead to a New Round of Lockdowns in Many Parts of China

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https://gnews.org/post/pvd70868
07/16/2022 According to WION, the increasing CCP Virus cases in multiple Chinese cities lead to a new round of lockdowns in many parts of China. Australian government announces the pandemic support payment will be restored and extended with the new wave of Omicron sub variant driven cases