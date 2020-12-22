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Kevin J Johnston PROVES You Dont Need To Wear A Mask In Banff Alberta
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57 views • December 22, 2020
We were told that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were patrolling the streets of the amazing Banff, Alberta. We were told that they were walking up and down the streets issuing tickets and arresting people who would not wear masks on the street even if they were Outdoors.
I introduced myself to 3 by Law Officers as a journalist and of course, they would not answer my questions but I also did so without a mask on and proved to everybody that you do not need a mask in Banff, Alberta. They will only ticket you if you give in to their supposed authority. Remember for authority to exist both parties must agree that it does and I do not believe in authority without the persons PAYING ME to be commanded, like in a contract that benefits both parties.
www.FreedomReport.ca
I introduced myself to 3 by Law Officers as a journalist and of course, they would not answer my questions but I also did so without a mask on and proved to everybody that you do not need a mask in Banff, Alberta. They will only ticket you if you give in to their supposed authority. Remember for authority to exist both parties must agree that it does and I do not believe in authority without the persons PAYING ME to be commanded, like in a contract that benefits both parties.
www.FreedomReport.ca
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