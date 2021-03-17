Be SURE you're ready for the Christian Passover

The Christian Passover is almost here. Will you be ready? Are you getting prepared? This message focuses on what we’re told to be doing before Passover. Don’t let it be just another service, ritual or ceremony. We are to examine ourselves and then take the Passover. What does that mean? Are you putting out all spiritual leaven out of your life? How personal is the Passover to you? What happens if you decide not to take the Passover? All this and much more in this message.