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1/23/18 Q #PRAY: "Nobody Can Imagine The Level of Evil" 1/23 #FISAMEMO Released?
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48 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/23/18 Q returned today to warn the world that the level of evil of the Deep State is beyond our worse imaginings. _ team says it is at the highest levels and that we "cannot rest until the guilty are held accountable". William Binney appears on InfoWars to discuss the #MEMO POSTED on the Director of National Intelligence website.
To understand the enormity of the full spectrum control created by the Deep State and that could be exposed by full disclosure of the documentation behind #RELEASETHEMEMO, please watch this excellent expose by Thomas Payne of aim4truth.org:
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/21/huge-information-bomb-to-fire-at-the-enemy-while-we-are-waiting-for-releasethememo/
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Thank you to every single supporter of this channel, whether it is donations, news tips, or constructive comments and conversations, YOU are most appreciated. More to come! BE FREE!
1/23/18 Q returned today to warn the world that the level of evil of the Deep State is beyond our worse imaginings. _ team says it is at the highest levels and that we "cannot rest until the guilty are held accountable". William Binney appears on InfoWars to discuss the #MEMO POSTED on the Director of National Intelligence website.
To understand the enormity of the full spectrum control created by the Deep State and that could be exposed by full disclosure of the documentation behind #RELEASETHEMEMO, please watch this excellent expose by Thomas Payne of aim4truth.org:
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/21/huge-information-bomb-to-fire-at-the-enemy-while-we-are-waiting-for-releasethememo/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
To support You Are Free TV:
To support with crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you to every single supporter of this channel, whether it is donations, news tips, or constructive comments and conversations, YOU are most appreciated. More to come! BE FREE!
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