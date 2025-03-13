WHAT IS "AI FOR GOOD" ITU-UN AND WHAT DOES IT HAVE TO DO WITH YOU'RE BODY?

About us - AI for Good https://aiforgood.itu.int/about-us/

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024

UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

Pulse-Based Intra-Body Nano-Communication at Terahertz and Optical Bands

Terahertz Communications and Sensing for 6G and Beyond: How Far Are We?

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks

Special issue on IoBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx

NASA/HARVARD Internet of Bio-Nano Things: A Review of Applications, Enabling Technologies and Key Challenges - ADS http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2021arXiv211209249K/abstract

INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION

INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS 6G

March 18, 2025 AI FOR GOOD ITU Webinar: Engineering synthetic organelles and their communication networks to control cell fates https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/webinars/20250318/Pages/default.aspx