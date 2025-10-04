BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
30 'water park' whales may be EUTHANIZED in Canada - they are the LAST whales in captivity in Canada
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
71 views • 1 day ago

30 whales may be EUTHANIZED in Canada — they are the LAST whales in captivity in Canada

From CTV News Aquarium 'Marineland' has NO funds to care for these Beluga whales anymore. China offered to receive them but was REFUSED by Canada's Ministry of Fisheries

Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for its whales, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson earlier this week denied Marineland’s request to export 30 belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in China. The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says Chimelong was the only option for the belugas as no sanctuary that could help exists and there is no other marine park with enough room. Marineland says it’s fully indebted and quickly running out of money, and has asked Thompson if she can help find another place to send the whales. The park says the only option is to relocate the whales or else it will be forced to euthanize them.

Keywords
eventscurrentbeluga whales
