30 'water park' whales may be EUTHANIZED in Canada - they are the LAST whales in captivity in Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
30 whales may be EUTHANIZED in Canada — they are the LAST whales in captivity in Canada
From CTV News Aquarium 'Marineland' has NO funds to care for these Beluga whales anymore. China offered to receive them but was REFUSED by Canada's Ministry of Fisheries
Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for its whales, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson earlier this week denied Marineland’s request to export 30 belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in China. The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says Chimelong was the only option for the belugas as no sanctuary that could help exists and there is no other marine park with enough room. Marineland says it’s fully indebted and quickly running out of money, and has asked Thompson if she can help find another place to send the whales. The park says the only option is to relocate the whales or else it will be forced to euthanize them.