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WikiLeaks release cover-up in the probe into ‘Douma chemical attack’ (MIRRORED)
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552 views • December 28, 2019
WikiLeaks release cover-up in the probe into ‘Douma chemical attack’ (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT at:-
https://youtu.be/U_OCp5Ab3JU
WikiLeaks has released a fourth batch of documents from the OPCW that cast further doubt on its report on allegations of a chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma last year. They reveal the OPCW chose to ignore evidence that contradicts its conclusion that the attack came from the air.
READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/a81f
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT at:-
https://youtu.be/U_OCp5Ab3JU
WikiLeaks has released a fourth batch of documents from the OPCW that cast further doubt on its report on allegations of a chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma last year. They reveal the OPCW chose to ignore evidence that contradicts its conclusion that the attack came from the air.
READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/a81f
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