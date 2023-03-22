⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (22 March 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (22 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces engaged the enemy units close to Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Olshana, and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).





💥 More than 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were neutralised.





💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Kislovka.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces neutralised manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Ploshchanka, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 90 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery and heavy flamethrower systems have annihilated over 300 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, and D-20 howitzer during the day.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces neutralised AFU units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Zaliznichnoye, Malaya Tokmachka, and Malyye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).





💥 The enemy's losses have amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system in the past 24 hours.





💥 In addition, a fuel depot for military hardware of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade was destroyed near Zaliznichnoye in (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed by enemy fire.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 83 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 112 areas during the day.





💥 Two hangars containing weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit on the territory of the Shkolnyy airfield close to Odessa.





💥 Fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Malyye Krynki (Kharkov region).





◽️ Russian air defence systems have shot down 26 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Krivosheevka, Nikolaevka, Rubezhnoye, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Novoandreevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilevka, Stepovoye, Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as Golaya Pristan and Krynki (Kherson region). In addition, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted.





📊 In total, 403 airplanes and 224 helicopters, 3,528 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,370 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,070 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,410 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,052 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.