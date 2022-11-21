Dr. Kelly Victory: HCQ and IVM Are Proven, Safe Drugs

Dr. Kelly Victory is standing in for Dr Drew: HCQ and IVM Are Proven, Safe Drugs – They Don't Just Become Unsafe in the Context of COVID with Dr Pierre Kory"Research shows that somewhere between 25 and 30% of all medications are written for something for which they were not originally designed. Once a medication is FDA-approved, it means that it is safe for use in humans. Full stop!" emphasized Dr. Victory.

"If it [a drug] is safe for use for intestinal parasites, it doesn't become unsafe if you take it for COVID. If a drug is safe for use for malaria or lupus, it doesn't become unsafe if you then prescribe it and take it for COVID."

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v1uz8d2-dr.-pierre-kory-flccc-president-and-2020-us-senate-witness-live-w-dr.-kelly.html