Dr. Kelly Victory: HCQ and IVM Are Proven, Safe Drugs

Dr. Kelly Victory is standing in for Dr Drew: HCQ and IVM Are Proven, Safe Drugs – They Don't Just Become Unsafe in the Context of COVID with Dr Pierre Kory"Research shows that somewhere between 25 and 30% of all medications are written for something for which they were not originally designed. Once a medication is FDA-approved, it means that it is safe for use in humans. Full stop!" emphasized Dr. Victory.
"If it [a drug] is safe for use for intestinal parasites, it doesn't become unsafe if you take it for COVID. If a drug is safe for use for malaria or lupus, it doesn't become unsafe if you then prescribe it and take it for COVID."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v1uz8d2-dr.-pierre-kory-flccc-president-and-2020-us-senate-witness-live-w-dr.-kelly.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.