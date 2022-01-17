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ANOTHER COVID VAX VICTIM, ANOTHER DEVASTATED FAMILY
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352 views • January 17, 2022
Help Calvin after the tragic loss of his Dad:
https://gofund.me/63fffb3a
Derek, age 41, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning. Calvin said good night to his dad around midnight, and at 1:30 a.m. Derek went to tell Calvin that an ambulance was on its way, right before collapsing to the floor. Derek died of Cardiac Arrest due to a blood clot, six days after receiving his second Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was listed as a secondary cause of death on his death certificate.
SGTREPORT.COM
https://gofund.me/63fffb3a
Derek, age 41, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning. Calvin said good night to his dad around midnight, and at 1:30 a.m. Derek went to tell Calvin that an ambulance was on its way, right before collapsing to the floor. Derek died of Cardiac Arrest due to a blood clot, six days after receiving his second Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was listed as a secondary cause of death on his death certificate.
SGTREPORT.COM
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