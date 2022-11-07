Ukraine Update Nov 7, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, 1 battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), supported by a group of nationalists, attempted to attack Russian forces' positions at a narrow front stretch towards Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy units have been stopped by strikes launched by Army Aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, artillery, and intensive action of Russian forces. These units are under fire attacks.

◽️ Moreover, an enemy company tactical group attempted to attack Russian positions near Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Firepower's operation has resulted in the frustration of the attack launched by the AFU units.

Up to 200 Ukrainian personnel, 8 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, and 8 pickups have been eliminated in the abovementioned direction.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 enemy battalion tactical groups made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an attack towards Ploshchanka, Artyomovka, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Attacks launched by Russian artillery and Army Aviation have resulted in the elimination of up to 250 Ukrainian personnel and nationalists, 2 tanks, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 self-propelled artillery system, and 12 motor vehicles.

◽️ In addition, a high-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants from nationalist groups, and mercenaries, including about 40 mercenaries from the USA, United Kingdom, and Poland, as well as 10 armored fighting vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, Russian artillery units and assault groups have neutralized AFU units near Pavlovka and Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 pickups, and 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, up to 1 enemy mechanized infantry company attacked Russian forces' positions towards Sablukovka and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region).

◽️ Firepower's operation, and successful action of Russian units have resulted in driving the enemy back to initial positions.

◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 8 armored fighting vehicles, and 10 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ Moreover, 2 AFU self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed by loitering ordnance near Novopetrovka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 1 command post of 72nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 67 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 184 areas.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 65th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Zaporozhye.

◽️ 8 rockets, including 6 launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, have been intercepted.

- Russian Defense Ministry