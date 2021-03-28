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3-digit algorithm Part 3: Examples of incongruities between news stories and public data
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50 views • March 28, 2021
Are there examples of news articles with exaggerations of the numbers of new cases?
There are many examples of news articles that contain information that is exaggerated compared to the information that is publicly available from each state. Here I will provide just a few examples as I have still not been able to run an analysis of all the data of every story and every locale.
I will need help from other researchers to complete a full forensic analysis or I will need to write a detailed piece of code to extract the data, compare it, and then highlight the errors and quantify them.
This paper can be viewed and downloaded in formal academic format here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10v1Q2gUmVW_oENHevo2sIEiGKoffST5i/view?usp=sharing
All code is included for replication or falsification by other researchers.
There are many examples of news articles that contain information that is exaggerated compared to the information that is publicly available from each state. Here I will provide just a few examples as I have still not been able to run an analysis of all the data of every story and every locale.
I will need help from other researchers to complete a full forensic analysis or I will need to write a detailed piece of code to extract the data, compare it, and then highlight the errors and quantify them.
This paper can be viewed and downloaded in formal academic format here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10v1Q2gUmVW_oENHevo2sIEiGKoffST5i/view?usp=sharing
All code is included for replication or falsification by other researchers.
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