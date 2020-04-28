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North Farmer Exposes Destruction of Food Supplies
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92 views • April 28, 2020
North Texas Former describes orders they have received to euthanize their livestock. He describes other things going on in the food chain that will cause food shortages, e.g., milk being dumped, vegetables being plowed over, processing plants closed, etc.
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