James Lyons-Weiler Everything you'd want to know about the PCR test

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Steve Kirsch
July 25, 2022
... and also whether the virus exists.
Briefly, the PCR test can work if it is done properly. It isn't being done properly anywhere.
The virus does exist.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dlamj-james-lyons-weiler-everything-youd-want-to-know-about-the-pcr-test.html