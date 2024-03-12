Create New Account
More footage of today’s Ukrainian Massacre on the Border of the Belgorod region in the Checkpoint area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1010 Subscribers
134 views
Published 20 hours ago

And more footage of today’s massacre on the border of the Belgorod region in the checkpoint area.

I posted a Previous video today... In the area of the Nekhoteevka border checkpoint there is damaged equipment. And through the forest militants are running dragging their leftovers.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

