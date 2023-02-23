President Trump’s Message For Biden On East Palestine: ‘Get Over Here’TPUSA Contributor Savanah Hernandez joins the #WarRoom live from East Palestine, Ohio with a report on President Trump’s visit earlier today.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/rokurav
Watch more from #TheWarRoom here: https://americasvoice.news/video/0kNoh0SrR9eh0EP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.