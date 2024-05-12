Create New Account
Manifestations and Gifts of the Holy Spirit
Heavenly Glory
Published 15 hours ago

The Word of God is the final authority. Opinions and feelings are subjective. The Lord has magnified his word above his name. Ps.110. We must go to this word to discern the work of the Holy Spirit.

Keywords
word of goddiscernmentself controlgifts of the spiritfruit of spiritcounterfeit gifts

