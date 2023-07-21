NEW EMAIL EXPOSES FAUCI’S KNOWLEDGE OF LAB-MADE VIRUS

Del BigTree at the HighWire





July 21, 2023





A new unredacted email from Fauci sees the former NIAID head admitting to gain-of-function research in Wuhan. What about other biosafety labs around the world? The media is now in fear mode over a new tick-borne illness being called the ‘greatest public health threat.’ Does this have lab-tinkering fingerprints on it?





#Fauci #LabLeak #Wuhan #GainOfFunction





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31f91g-new-email-exposes-faucis-knowledge-of-lab-made-virus.html