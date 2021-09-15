© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/15/2021 The Stew Peters Show Ft. Sheriff Karl J. Dailey, Dr. Jane Ruby, Edward Szall, Dr. John Witcher MD & Carlos Cortez Jr.
Follow
25
Share
Report
1531 views • September 16, 2021
On today's show, Sheriff Karl J. Dailey makes his statements about standing up to tyranny & unconstitutional mandates. Dr. Jane Ruby answers your viewer questions. Stew & Edward Szall discuss the situation surrounding General Milley giving "aid & comfort" to China. Dr. John Witcher MD explains the current issues involving the medical field. Carlos Cortez Jr. raises concerns on banks becoming spies for the Feds. Visit the Stew
Peters Show website: http://www.stewpeters.tv/
Peters Show website: http://www.stewpeters.tv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.