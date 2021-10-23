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WATCH : La Palma 23 October 2021 | Proof of Earthquake Weapon
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2874 views • October 23, 2021
Check out this precise grid pattern for earthquake activity on La Palma, Canary Islands
Is this natural?
This is definite "thumper" technology at work to amplify the wave and increase resonance and magnify power over specific locations in a precise manner
Luke 21:11 MKJV
(11) And great earthquakes shall be in different places, and famines and plagues. And there shall be terrors and great signs from Heaven.
Is this natural?
This is definite "thumper" technology at work to amplify the wave and increase resonance and magnify power over specific locations in a precise manner
Luke 21:11 MKJV
(11) And great earthquakes shall be in different places, and famines and plagues. And there shall be terrors and great signs from Heaven.
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