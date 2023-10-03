Create New Account
Updated Information for the 5G Emergency Broadcast for October 4th or 11th
Exposing It All
Quick Video to Share with the Ones You Care about…

This is the latest information about the 5G Emergency Broadcast scheduled for October 4th or 11th which will affect the US, Israel and possibly other Countries.

Keywords
newsdeep state5gnsafemazombiesbig governmentann vandersteelemergency broadcastcontrolled narrativetodd callenderlipid nanoparticlesmarburgcovid death shotdr vlietdr bill lionbergerpete chambersdr ana mihalceadr joseph sansoneoctober 4th1p36 gene deletionsean t and deb tavares

