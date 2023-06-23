Titanic Cover Up: Rothschild-Funded Ocean Gate Sinks Sub To Hide Truth About The Titanic?

Did an iceberg really sink the Titanic?

Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies is here to talk about the missing submarine and his alternative theory about what’s really going on.

When the media believes something is important and all have the exact same narrative that is a red flag the truth is being concealed.

The lost submarine operation was initially funded by the Rothschild dynasty.

Due to a new treaty citizens of the West will no longer be able to visit the Titanic wreckage site without a permit.

This submarine operation was able to obtain a permit with an experimental sub design while using a wireless video game controller.

Zach believes this tragedy will be used as justification to prevent anyone from visiting the Titanic wreckage.

Zach also believes the Titanic was not sunk by an iceberg but rather an explosion.

We know jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams.

Likewise, an iceberg cannot cut through a hardened steel hull.

John Jacob Astor IV, Benjamin Guggenhei, Isidor Straus, and George Dunton Widene all perished in the Titanic disaster.

All of these men were opposed to the creation of the federal reserve.

Follow Zach Vorhies on Twitter here https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac



Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network