HORROR Anti-White, PSYCHOTIC Professor Drives Students To Suicide: Cowardly University REFUSES To Act
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Stew Peters Show


October 18, 2022


Gettysburg College is promoting an Anti-White agenda, harassing white males!


Amanda Olewiler joins to detail how Dr. Jacquelynne Milingo belittled, harassed, and discriminated against her White son who was pursuing his dreams through higher education. People are being driven to suicide from this behavior, and it's time to stand up!


Contact Gettysburg College Administration at:


President, Robert Iuliano:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (717) 337-6010


Provost, Christopher Zappe

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (717) 337 - 6820


Vice Provost, Jack Ryan:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (717) 337 - 6820


Professor of Physics, Jacquelynne B. Milingo:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (717) 337 - 6076


To find more contact information or details on Gettysburg College, go to: https://www.gettysburg.edu/about-the-college/contact-us.


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


