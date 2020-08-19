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US Universities Launch Social Credit Score/Contact Tracing Apps - FULL SHOW 8/19/20
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132 views • August 19, 2020
Join Alex Jones for a break down of the globalist plan for permanent lockdown and how to stop it! David Icke will also layout ‘The Answer’ in an exclusive interview from his book covering the cult assaulting humanity. Do not miss this essential Wednesday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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