© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Within the Next 48 hrs - This Was Only The Beginning
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
472 views • August 01, 2020
These people that are hiding the truth is like the little Dutch boy trying to plug the dam but the minute he plugs one hole three more holes appear. Their lies will always reveal them!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.