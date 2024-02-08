Blue tooth signals emitting from Graves, Yuri Bezmenov on Demoralization of AMERICA!

https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2022/05/17/cemetery-filled-with-bluetooth-signals-as-dead-vaxxed-emit-mac-addresses-from-the-grave/comment-page-1/
www.CAIRNSNEWS.org for the Dead and buried solders emitting blue tooth signals.
Go to the search engine "Duck Duck Go" and put in Yuri Bezmenov for the info and yt.
NOTE: This is a FAIR USE law, as I am not making any money from this video. Also, the You tube that I show here is being spread far and wide, so don't pick me me Brighteon!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.