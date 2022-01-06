Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Somebody Owes You an Apology (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.09.15)

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The show's title is Somebody Owes You an Apology
Modern medicine, based on Scientific, Objective inquiry and observation, has gotten it wrong. Big time. Are you still taking these tests and drugs that the Medical Industrial Complex now says are useless? Or, worse, are you taking herbs to reverse what is no longer classified as an illness? Tune in think happens.
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