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iRacing Pro Mazda S1 R7 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
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2 views • August 07, 2019
iRacing Pro Mazda Series
Season 1 Round 7 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (18 Laps)
7/29/2019
Fairly good finish in another very competitive race this week with some of the top drivers of the series. Moved up to 5th from 6th in division with 133 drivers, and up to 28th from 32nd overall with 874 drivers.
Season 1 Round 7 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (18 Laps)
7/29/2019
Fairly good finish in another very competitive race this week with some of the top drivers of the series. Moved up to 5th from 6th in division with 133 drivers, and up to 28th from 32nd overall with 874 drivers.
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