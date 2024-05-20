Dnepr group deactivated the Starlink satellite Internet antenna of Ukraine

Russian UAV unit of Dnepr Group revealed the installation of Starlink satellite Internet of Ukraine on top of a building in Kherson. Kiev Army was left without communications after an FPV drone came crashing down and ensured the equipment destruction.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/