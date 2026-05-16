Big pharma Pig Thrown Into the Well ~ ISP Censorship & Pharma Caught ~

In today's discussion we will talk about how and ISP like Verizon may have took it upon their selves to censor ICAN and the (an Inconvenient Study) website. We will also talk about a CIA whistleblower who has exposed and will be exposing the cover up of the Covid scam in the senate hearing live on the Highwire website. In addition, Danielle Gansky will be giving her testimony and experience with the dark side of SSRIs. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 476: Is Verizon Censoring ICAN? Vitamin K Exposed & the Dark Side of SSRIs.





References:

- E476: THE HIGHWIRE: Is Verizon Censoring ICAN? Vitamin K Exposed & the Dark Side of SSRIs

https://rumble.com/v79uk12-episode-476-is-verizon-censoring-ican-vitamin-k-exposed-and-the-dark-side-o.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- See Grok for dead pig in a dry well parable

https://grok.com/