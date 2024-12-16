Human Augmentation: The Dawn of a New Paradigm | EP. 14

Are you an augmented human? You may be but just don’t realize it. Human augmentation is modifying the human being with advanced science and technology to enhance physical, mental and sensory abilities. It can be done through installing implants or by altering DNA. While this may sound like science fiction, humanity is actually undergoing this process right now in the 3D. It’s just beyond most people’s awareness because it’s been designed to be progressive and subtle (although for some, it is happening not so subtly).

In this episode, I explore the topic of human augmentation through the perspective of spirituality, consciousness and the human soul. I share my understanding of what has been happening under everyone’s nose and what can be done for those who do not want to take part in this “upgrade”.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

01:17 What is Human Augmentation?

04:01 It’s Not Science Fiction

07:23 Targeted Individuals as Test Subjects

08:47 Installing the Hardware into Humanity12:23 AI Reading Your Thoughts

14:07 Gaining Psychic Abilities Suddenly

16:25 “Humans Are Now Hackable Animals”

17:44 Who is Hacking the Human Being & Why?

20:41 AI Entity Possession/Walk-In

23:09 Paradigm Shift in Health and Medicine

27:52 Can Human Augmentation Be Reversed?

31:48 AI Testing Me in My Dream

35:46 Fear & Hate Makes Nanotechnology Grow

39:31 Outro

