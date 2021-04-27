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New Friends A nice visit of Port Antonios' Folly and Lighthouse a must see
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11 views • April 27, 2021
The best part of Jamaica is the Jamaicans. Despite its; beautiful sunsets, magnificent seascapes, vibrant structures, lush greenery, endless fruit, vegetation, mountainsides and rivers the people are a beautiful tapestry of stories and community
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