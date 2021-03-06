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The COVID Grift: The Biggest CON in Human History (March 04, 2021)
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21 views • March 06, 2021
The COVID Grift: The Biggest CON in Human History
Video Source: Helen of Destroy & Harry Vox
Re: http://voxnews.com/
Here's your step by step proof that every single aspect of this covid plandemic is a shrill shrieking fraud! There is not one single element of this pandemic that isn't easily proven to be a total con job. Question is how do we get revenge on our "leaders" who took the Jewish banking money in exchange for perpetrating the biggest crime against humanity?
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: Helen of Destroy & Harry Vox
Re: http://voxnews.com/
Here's your step by step proof that every single aspect of this covid plandemic is a shrill shrieking fraud! There is not one single element of this pandemic that isn't easily proven to be a total con job. Question is how do we get revenge on our "leaders" who took the Jewish banking money in exchange for perpetrating the biggest crime against humanity?
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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