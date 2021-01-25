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United We Stand (FEATURE) – We are here to wake one another up
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100 views • January 25, 2021
We are in the middle of an information war, a bio-weapons war, space war, underground war, and cyber war. One of the casualties has been relationships. United we stand, divided we fall. How can we see the techniques that have been used to divide us? We've been asleep for a long time. The events of March, 2020 jolted many of us out of slumber. I had to look seriously at where my beliefs were coming from. It's a difficult time, but also a beautiful time. We are here to wake one another up. This is The Great Awakening!
Recorded January 17, 2021. A good day.
Thank you for watching and for all you do for America, the children, for freedom, liberty and justice for all.
Recorded January 17, 2021. A good day.
Thank you for watching and for all you do for America, the children, for freedom, liberty and justice for all.
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