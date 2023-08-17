Accomplishments - Donald Trump is Stupid

Let's check on what Chump got accomplished the first time playing prez... And now Chump wants to play prez again to accomplish the same things he said he was going to do the first time but never got around to do because, Chump is Stupid.





https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #nope #accomplishments #draintheswamp #playinprez #turningpointusa #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser