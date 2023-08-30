July 7th, 2019
Judgment begins at the house of God first, not the wicked. Will God's house stand under His judgment? Pastor Dean Odle preaches edification and holiness within the church and the importance of strong leaders who stand against the wickedness of the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.