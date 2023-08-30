Create New Account
Judgment Begins at the House of God
Fire & Grace Church
July 7th, 2019

Judgment begins at the house of God first, not the wicked. Will God's house stand under His judgment? Pastor Dean Odle preaches edification and holiness within the church and the importance of strong leaders who stand against the wickedness of the world.

