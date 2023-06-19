Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"DON'T Debate on Rogan": Questioning 100% Efficacious Covid Vax is same as Holocaust Denial
16 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

"DON'T Debate on Rogan": Questioning 100% Efficacious Covid Vax is same as Holocaust Denial claims Medhi Hasan to Dr. Peter Hotez on MSNBC ...Why risk ruining the narrative machine and actually debate RFK Junior on the Joe Rogan experience?

#rfk #joerogan #peterhotez #medhihasan


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
mainstream mediamsnbcjoe roganvaccine debatejoe rogan experiencemaskingjrecovid-19ivermectincovid vaccinecovid-19 liesrfk juniorboostersmasking childrenrobert f kennedy juniormatt or fullermehdi hassanvaccine chillsnarrative machinepharmaceutical revenues

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket