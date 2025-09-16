BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Oh, the pot store
wolfburg
wolfburg
5 views • 19 hours ago
A live jam-based track intertwines electric guitar, melodic “lead bass, ” syncopated and colorful rhythm guitar, keys, and dual drum kits in interlocking, polyrhythmic conversation, Genre flavors blur rock, blues, jazz, folk, and country, with psychedelic improvisation and evolving, exploratory sections, Jerry’s bright, articulate guitar solos fluidly dance between arpeggios and scales, countered by bass melodies, Spontaneous multi-part harmonies bring a raw touch, Every section feels open—band members listen, react, and push the musical journey ever forward

(Verse 1) Sun beats down on the pavement gray It's been a long, exhausting day The air is thick with the city's hum Another restless night's about to come But a little neon sign, a glowin' green The friendliest sight I've ever seen Tucked between the barber and the laundromat Just a place to get where it's at (Chorus) Oh, the pot store, the pot store What'cha lookin' for? Sativa, indica, a little of both To help my tired soul finally grow The budtenders know just what I need A perfect little therapeutic weed Yeah, the pot store, the pot store Come on inside and open that door (Verse 2) The scent inside is earthy, sweet and deep Like secrets that the forest keeps Jars of flowers, purple, red, and gold Stories of a new age, a story old They got the gummies and the chocolate bars They can take you light years past the stars They got the vapes and the prerolls too A little something just for me and you (Chorus) Oh, the pot store, the pot store What'cha lookin' for? Sativa, indica, a little of both To help my tired soul finally grow The budtenders know just what I need A perfect little therapeutic weed Yeah, the pot store, the pot store Come on inside and open that door (Bridge) Some folks see it as a simple vice But it's a little piece of paradise For the weary mind, a moment of peace A little dose of sweet release It's a modern day apothecary For the anxious and the solitary A place where worries start to fade away And you can find a brighter day (Chorus) Oh, the pot store, the pot store What'cha lookin' for? Sativa, indica, a little of both To help my tired soul finally grow The budtenders know just what I need A perfect little therapeutic weed Yeah, the pot store, the pot store Come on inside and open that door (Outro) Yeah, the pot store Just a little more To help me sleep The promises it keeps Oh, the pot store... I'm walking out that door Feeling a whole lot better than before.

