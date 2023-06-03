CHRISTIAN WARNING AGAINST TRANSGENDER PRIDE HOMOSEXUALITY - GOD SAYS IT IS SIN - REPENT BIBLE VIDEO!

Luke 17:1 Then said he unto the
disciples, It is impossible but that
offences will come: but woe unto him,
through whom they come!
Luke 17:2 It were better for him that a
millstone were hanged about his neck,
and he cast into the sea, than that he
should offend one of these little ones.
Isaiah 3:9 The shew of their countenance
doth witness against them; and they
declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it
not. Woe unto their soul! for they have
rewarded evil unto themselves.
Genesis 13:13 But the men of Sodom were
wicked and sinners before the LORD
exceedingly.
Genesis 18:20 And the LORD said,
Because the cry of Sodom and Gomorrah is great, and because their sin is very
grievous;
Deuteronomy 29:23 And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning,
that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein, like the overthrow
of Sodom, and Gomorrah…which the LORD overthrew in his anger, and in his
wrath…
2 Peter 2:6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned
them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should
live ungodly;
Jude 1:7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner,
giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth
for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.