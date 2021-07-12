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NWO Nazi SS MJ-12 Donald Trump will force genocide vaccine using 70% infiltrated military nephilims
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486 views • July 12, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
Nazi SS Draco avatar Donald Trump and AntiChrist will be using their 70% infiltrated reptilian hybrid Nazi SS U.S. military soldiers for vaccinations with their COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine genocide biochemical weapon “Operation Warp Speed blitzkrieg lightening war” to exterminate their hated human homo-sapiens specie
Saturn (Satan) planet Saturnalian “Black Sun” (Schwarze Sonne) Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses’ Ceres planet Nazi SS reptilian hybrid incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like Donald Trump and the AntiChrist are using the military to go around on the streets and shops and workplaces to vaccinate the black Africans and Slavs and Asians and Hispanics and Jews and Arabs and Indians and Native American Indians and other colored people with Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” (blitzkrieg lightning war against their hated human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus) COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine genocide biochemical weapon program. It seems they want to keep a few of the white Caucasian race humans alive for a while to choose from them superior genetic stock lab specimens for their DNA to make more Nazi reptilian hybrid citizens to repopulate earth as their child sex slaves, just like on Ceres planet, after they scorch the earth with their nuclear war. After we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, the AntiChrist and MJ-12 leader Nazi SS Draco avatar Donald Trump will probably use the military to go from house to house to vaccinate (Nazi gas chamber) the unwanted children and eugenics races, and slaughter all the religious Christian Tribulation Saints and patriots and nationalists to “drain the swamp,” and confiscate the Caucasian white race children for DNA-harvesting to breed more Nazi reptilian hybrid MK Ultra child sex slaves and tender juicy young children human meat food and Borg cyborg soldiers and Mars planet mining slaves. They may exterminate all the old super soldiers and make their bodies into the usual omega-3 fatty acid health supplement vitamins, like they always do with Merck pharmaceutical company, and create new ubermann super soldiers every time that are better and more subservient, which are hermaphrodites with both a penis and a vagina so that they can have their LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals.
The reason why Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels replaced 70% of the military with their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children
The reason why Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels replaced 70% of the military with their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children is because when we real Christians exposed Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war plans after becoming president, the human military officers started revolting. In order to set up the NWO, Satan Lucifer and the MJ-12 Nazi leader Donald Trump needed the entire military and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and police under their nephilim & chimera alien control. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Nazi SS Draco avatar Donald Trump and AntiChrist will be using their 70% infiltrated reptilian hybrid Nazi SS U.S. military soldiers for vaccinations with their COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine genocide biochemical weapon “Operation Warp Speed blitzkrieg lightening war” to exterminate their hated human homo-sapiens specie
Saturn (Satan) planet Saturnalian “Black Sun” (Schwarze Sonne) Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses’ Ceres planet Nazi SS reptilian hybrid incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like Donald Trump and the AntiChrist are using the military to go around on the streets and shops and workplaces to vaccinate the black Africans and Slavs and Asians and Hispanics and Jews and Arabs and Indians and Native American Indians and other colored people with Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” (blitzkrieg lightning war against their hated human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus) COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine genocide biochemical weapon program. It seems they want to keep a few of the white Caucasian race humans alive for a while to choose from them superior genetic stock lab specimens for their DNA to make more Nazi reptilian hybrid citizens to repopulate earth as their child sex slaves, just like on Ceres planet, after they scorch the earth with their nuclear war. After we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, the AntiChrist and MJ-12 leader Nazi SS Draco avatar Donald Trump will probably use the military to go from house to house to vaccinate (Nazi gas chamber) the unwanted children and eugenics races, and slaughter all the religious Christian Tribulation Saints and patriots and nationalists to “drain the swamp,” and confiscate the Caucasian white race children for DNA-harvesting to breed more Nazi reptilian hybrid MK Ultra child sex slaves and tender juicy young children human meat food and Borg cyborg soldiers and Mars planet mining slaves. They may exterminate all the old super soldiers and make their bodies into the usual omega-3 fatty acid health supplement vitamins, like they always do with Merck pharmaceutical company, and create new ubermann super soldiers every time that are better and more subservient, which are hermaphrodites with both a penis and a vagina so that they can have their LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals.
The reason why Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels replaced 70% of the military with their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children
The reason why Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels replaced 70% of the military with their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children is because when we real Christians exposed Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war plans after becoming president, the human military officers started revolting. In order to set up the NWO, Satan Lucifer and the MJ-12 Nazi leader Donald Trump needed the entire military and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and police under their nephilim & chimera alien control. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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